WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Waterbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the operator of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning.
Police say 69-year-old Waterbury man, Henry Pearson was struck and killed walking his was walking on North Main Street around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the car that struck him was traveling north.
According to police the car did not stop after striking Pearson and fleeing the area, continuing north on North Main Street.
Officials say the Pearson suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to the hospital. He passed on Saturday.
Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark colored sedan that sounded loud, possibly because of a loud muffler.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Frank Lee of the Traffic Unit at 203-346-3975.
