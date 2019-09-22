HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) -- A man was found dead after an ATV crash on a trail in Harwinton on Sunday morning.
Troopers and Harwinton EMS responded to a wooded area about a mile off Bissel Road in Harwinton at about 9:15 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a body.
Troopers said 61-year-old Cheshire man, James Delevieleuse was found dead after police said he failed to negotiate a steep hill and flipped his ATV.
Troopers determined there was no foul play in the crash.
