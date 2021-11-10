DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A victim was removed from a burning home in Derby on Tuesday morning.
The victim was described as a 52-year-old man. His identity has not yet been released.
He was believed to be the only person in the home at the time, according to police.
The Derby Fire Department said firefighters were sent to 79 Pleasant View Rd. around 12:30 a.m.
Larry King, who lives next door, said he was watching TV when he saw the fire coming from his neighbor's home. He said he quickly dialed 911 and tried to help.
"I ran over and I broke the side door, tried to get in," King said. "And then there’s an inside door. I smashed that, tried to get in, but the smoke was too heavy."
He said he tried to get his neighbor out.
"I just ran over and I couldn’t get in the door because it was locked, so I broke the window with a rock and then the inside door was locked too," King explained.
When firefighters arrived, they reported fire showing from the front of the home. They said flames extended between 6 and 10 feet from a front window.
"The fire was actually coming out the front window there and coming out pretty good," King said. "I mean, it was a big fire."
Firefighters said they entered the home and found the victim while putting out the fire. They later confirmed that the man had died.
The scene remained active around 6 a.m.
A total of 30 Derby firefighters and 15 Ansonia firefighters responded.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.