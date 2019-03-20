DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- A man was killed in a crash on Route 79 in Durham early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Route 79 at South End Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the driver was involved in a chase with officers in Madison prior to the crash.
The car was reported stolen out of Madison, according to police.
The chase had ended before the driver lost control and the car flipped over.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police have not yet released his name.
Anyone with information on the crash or the chase is asked to contact police at 203-630-5639.
