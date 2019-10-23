NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A man died in a Norwich house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home on Bentley Avenue.
Family members say 46-year-old Michael Smith Jr., who is partially handicapped, died in the fire.
He was found on the first floor of the three-family home, and was the only one home at the time.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the blaze, but authorities are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.