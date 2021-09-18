SOUTHE LYME, CT. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old male has drowned at Rocky Neck State Park.
The victim was from a group home and was pulled from the water by another group home member.
It was estimated he was under water for several minutes
CPR was performed by a Good Samaritan CNA, and additional lifesaving efforts were administered once EMS arrived on scene.
He was taken to a local hospital.
EnCon is investigating at this time.
DEEP EnCon police, local police, and EMS responded.
