WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Police said Saturday 20-year-old Jesus Bryant died after suffering gunshot wounds to the head Wednesday.
Police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Bryant on Wednesday on Catherine Street.
According to police, the shooting took place in broad daylight, around 1 p.m.
Bryant was rushed to the hospital following the shooting.
