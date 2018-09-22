A man has died after he was shot in the head in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Police said Saturday 20-year-old Jesus Bryant died after suffering gunshot wounds to the head Wednesday. 

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Bryant on Wednesday on Catherine Street. 

According to police, the shooting took place in broad daylight, around 1 p.m.

Bryant was rushed to the hospital following the shooting. 

