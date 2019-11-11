SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Police in South Windsor are hoping the public can help find a missing man.
They said Kurran S. Rai has been missing since Nov. 7.
Police said he was last seen at his home in South Windsor. He was wearing pajama bottoms and a gray t-shirt.
He drove off in a 2006 white Audi 2.0 with registration plate AP63839.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.
