BANTAM, CT (WFSB) -- A man drowned in Bantam Lake on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police responded to Bantam Lake near Point Folly campgrounds on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. for reports of a drowning.
Multiple crews including the CT State Police, Bantam Fire and Goshen Fire and Dive Team to reports of a swimmer who had gone under the water and did not resurface.
Goshen Dive Team members found the man about 150 feet from the shore, officials said.
Emergency personnel tried to save his life on scene. The man was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington where he died at 5 p.m., officials said.
His identification has not yet been released.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
