MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A man working as a "mall Santa" has been arrested on sexual assault charges.
Milford police said they arrested 45-year-old Prince Carter, of Bridgeport, on Monday.
He’s accused of hugging and grabbing a juvenile co-worker.
Police said he also allegedly exposed himself to the juvenile in a break room.
Carter was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
