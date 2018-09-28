NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who exposed himself at a park on Thursday afternoon.
New Haven Police were called to East Rock Park summit for the report of a man who exposed himself to visitors.
Witnesses described the man as a bearded man of average build, wearing a black t-shirt and a blue baseball hat.
The suspect drove off in an older model, silver colored Honda Civic.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call New Haven Police.
