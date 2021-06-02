MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain man is facing charges after he sped off when the car he was driving struck a Meriden police cruiser late Sunday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Police said an officer had been assigned to a traffic detail on North Colony Road where a crew was repairing a utility pole.
The sergeant was sitting in his cruiser when it was struck by a Dodge caravan.
Police said the driver, later identified as 62-year-old Thomas Popham, fled the scene.
Due to the damage sustained by the crash, the cruiser was inoperable. The sergeant also sustained injuries as a result of the crash, but they were not serious.
A member of the crew working on the utility pole then followed the suspect, as the sergeant called in other officers.
The van was later found on Hicks Avenue, and the work crew that followed the suspect was still behind the van.
When officers approached Popham, he began to drive away.
Police said he was driving at a low speed toward one of the officers.
That officer as able to get out of the way while ordering Popham to stop.
Ultimately, the officer was able to pull Popham out of the van before the vehicle struck another cruiser.
In the process, the van rolled over the officer’s foot.
Police said arresting officers suspected Popham of being under the influence of an intoxicant.
He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Popham was then charged with operating under the influence, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, assault of a police officer, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, disobeying the signal of an officer, striking an officer with a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with valid out of state license beyond 30 days, seat belt violation.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.
