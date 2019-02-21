EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute that happened in East Haven.
According to police, 46-year-old George Browne was arrested on Wednesday.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.
He was arraigned on Thursday in New Haven Court.
No other details about the arrest were released.
