NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for kicking a dog that eventually had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
Scott Childs, 31, of Naugatuck, was charged with cruelty to animals, third-degree assault, and risk of injury to a child.
Naugatuck police said they were notified on Aug. 20 by a veterinary office that the dog had to be put down after it was admitted for injuries it suffered during an incident on Aug. 19.
Police said they determined that Childs was involved in a domestic dispute with a female victim.
At some point during the altercation, the dog got in between Childs and the victim.
Police said Childs is believed to have kicked it, which caused its injuries.
They applied for and were granted a warrant.
Childs voluntarily surrendered to police and was given a court date of Aug. 25 in Waterbury.
