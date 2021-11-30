GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for a knife fight that happened in Groton.
Police said they arrested Danny Vandergrift, 37, of Waterford, on Monday.
They responded to an address on Kings Highway in Groton just before 5:15 p.m.
Two victims, a male and female, needed treatment at the scene when they arrived. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening; however, they were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
Police identified Vandergrift, who was still there, as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators learned that all three people involved knew each other.
They said Vandergrift and the male victim got into an argument that turned physical. During the fight, Vandergrift pulled out a knife with which he threatened both victims.
As the female victim tried to separate the two men, she received a cut on her hand, according to police. The male victim was cut on the ear.
Vandergrift was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and violation of the conditions of his release.
He was held on a $100,000 bond pending a court appearance.
