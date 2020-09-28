SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Shelton is accused of vandalizing a campaign sign.
Police charged 31-year-old Taylor Dyrek with second-degree criminal mischief.
On Sept. 25, Dyrek was caught spray-painting the word "dump" above President Donald Trump's last name on two signs, according to police.
An eyewitness took a picture of Dyrek and his vehicle while the person was on the way home from work. The picture was posted to a community page on Facebook, which led to Shelton police being contacted.
Dyrek was then taken into custody.
He was released on a $500 bond and given a court date of Dec. 2.
