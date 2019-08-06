WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused in a deadly assault that happened over the weekend.
Early Saturday morning, a man was taken to the hospital suffering serious head injuries.
It was initially reported to police that he may have accidentally fallen down three porch stairs and hit his head on the cement.
The man died at the hospital on Monday.
Through an investigation, police determined the injuries were not a result of an accidental fall, but after he was reportedly assaulted by Daniel Rosario, of Waterbury.
He was charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $350,000 bond.
The manner and cause of death will be determined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.
