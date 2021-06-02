WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An arrest has been made after the report of a missing boy prompted an Amber Alert Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, police arrested David Fonda. He was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.
The Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for 4-year-old Armel Muhammad from Middletown, who had been missing for almost 24 hours.
He had last been seen at his uncle’s house in New Britain.
Wednesday morning, police said they had two people in custody, who were identified as Stephanie Fonda and her husband, David Fonda.
Stephanie, said to be a family friend, was named Tuesday night as a person police were looking for. It is unclear why she took the boy.
Amid the Amber Alert, police had put out a description of the car they were looking for, a blue 2010 Chevy Malibu. It was found at the Fifth Avenue Motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.
When officers arrived at the motel, they received reports of people possibly being in the woods nearby.
That’s where they found David and Stephanie Fonda, and the 4-year-old boy.
The Fondas were taken into custody and the boy was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
While David Fonda was arrested, Stephanie has been turned over to the Rocky Hill Police Department due to an active arrest warrant. Charges related to the Amber Alert are pending.
Police have also said charges are possible out of New Britain since that is where Stephanie allegedly took the boy from.
Police said Stephanie Fonda reportedly took the car from the boy’s uncle, in New Britain, without permission.
"The uncle went to work, came home, [and] realized the child was missing. They tried recovering the child throughout the evening, but the child remained missing at that point," Middletown police Lt. Brian Hubbs said Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning, police were seen at the New Britain address that is linked to the boy’s uncle.
