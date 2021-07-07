BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man is fighting for his life after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Bridgeport.
According to police, the victim was crossing East Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.
The driver of the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and was heading south at the time.
The driver continued on East Main Street afterward.
The victim suffered a number of severe life-threatening internal injuries, according to police. He was last listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7640.
