BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man is fighting for his life after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Bridgeport.

According to police, the victim was crossing East Main Street just before 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

The driver of the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and was heading south at the time.

The driver continued on East Main Street afterward.

The victim suffered a number of severe life-threatening internal injuries, according to police. He was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7640.

