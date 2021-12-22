ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A Town Fair Tire employee accused of killing a man during a confrontation in Orange last year has formally been charged with murder.

Orange police listed the charges against 25-year-old Terrance Allen on Tuesday.

Allen was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of a firearm.

The incident happened the morning of Dec. 19, 2020.

Police were called to a shooting at the Town Fair Tire location on the Boston Post Road.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Joshwua Figueroa in the back of the building by the service bays suffering from multiple gunshot rounds. Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen was determined to have been the shooter, according to police. They said he was working at the business at the time of the incident.

He fled the scene and police were unable to convince him to turn himself in.

Allen was eventually arrested at a local hotel later that night on an outstanding warrant out of New Haven for violation of probation and weapons charges related to a previous incident at Town Fair Tire.

The nature of the dispute was never released.

Tuesday, police said Allen remained in the custody of the Department of Correction.

His bond was set at $1 million.