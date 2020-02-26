SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for firing a gun inside a motel in Southington.
According to Southington police, 54-year-old Joshua Wilson became involved in an argument while staying in a room at the Motel 6 in town.
The dispute happened on Tuesday just before 11 a.m. and involved another person who was staying in his room.
During the incident, police said Wilson threw the victim on the floor of the room and struck her in the head several times.
Police said the suspect then pointed a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the victim before raising it away and firing a shot into the wall of the motel room.
The bullet penetrated the wall and went into two other unoccupied rooms, police said.
After firing the gun, police revealed that Wilson put it in a box that was later found elsewhere on the motel's property.
Wilson did not have a permit to carry the gun, officers said.
Police said the investigation also revealed that the gun had an illegal high capacity magazine in it. Three more such magazines were found in the room.
The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries, but declined medical attention.
Wilson was charged with unlawful discharge, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of large capacity magazines.
(2) comments
She must have used all his points on his wampum card.
Wow. This fellow is just AWASH with stupidity.
