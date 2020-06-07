BANTAM, CT (WFSB) - A man is in the hospital recovering after a wall collapsed on top of him on Saturday.
Bantam Fire Chief Ryan Litwin says that a male victim was at a private residence at 104 Donahue Road Ext. when, for reasons undetermined, a stud wall fell and he became trapped underneath it.
The victim was freed by family members before first responders arrived on scene.
Paramedics determined that the victim had sustained severe injuries and requested that he be taken to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar.
