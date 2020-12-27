HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car fire Saturday.
According to police, officers were called to 114 Shultas Place after fire fighters extinguished a car fire at about 8:42 p.m.
Fire fighters alerted police to the body of a man in the car and officers immediately established a crimes scene.
The victim has not been identified and the incident is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.
