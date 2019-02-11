MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead down the street from a house fire in Meriden.
The man was identified as 35-year-old Justin Miller.
The fire was reported in the garage area of a home on Side Hill Road shortly after 5:10 a.m.
A mother came home around 5 a.m. Firefighters said when she opened the door, she saw smoke and dialed 911.
Fire officials said two people live in the home, the mother and her son. The son could have been home; however, a body was not found.
The mother was later told that her son, Miller, was found dead on nearby River Road.
A passerby noticed something suspicious in the road and called police.
The road remained blocked off late Monday morning.
"We understand there is some suspicions that everyone would naturally have but until thorough investigations been completed we are not going to make any final determinations," said Meriden Sgt. Chris Fry.
Police did not release any other details about the discovery.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling through a floor of the home. It forced crews to slow down their attack.
The home was described as a single-family home.
A partial roof collapse was reported.
Investigators brought in heavy equipment to remove some of the debris near the basement and garage so they could get a better look inside.
“Before we can actually do that so we don’t jeopardize the safety of investigations, we had to move some of the building away so we can actually do the investigation," said Steve Trella, fire marshal, Meriden.
Meriden's fire chief said a main problem was that the fire was too advanced by the time they arrived.
Mutual aid was called in from the Wallingford and Berlin fire departments.
A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
