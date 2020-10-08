WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead after a shooting and a crash in Waterbury.
According to police, the unidentified 27-year-old victim was found in the driver's seat of a 2020 KIA Optima that was involved in a crash on Walnut Avenue.
The incident was reported shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The vehicle reportedly had both airbags deployed and extensive damage to its front end from hitting a fire hydrant and an empty parked car.
Police said they found evidence of damage from gunshots in the Optima.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head.
A paramedic confirmed to officers that the victim was dead on the scene.
Empty cartridge casings were found in a driveway on Walnut Street, police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact manner and cause of the victim's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941. Information can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
