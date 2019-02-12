BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead in the parking lot of a school in Bridgeport, according to police.
The victim was identified as Dyshon Williams, 19.
The report came in originally as a "shots fired" incident around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.
Officers said they responded to the north parking lot of the Luis Munoz Marin School.
There, they found the victim's car, but it was empty.
A search of the area led them to Williams.
Williams' body was discovered near a fence on the north side of the school.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.