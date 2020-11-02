HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating the death of a man after he was found in an apartment with heavy smoke.
On Sunday, officers responded to an apartment on Garden Street for the report of heavy smoke inside.
When officers arrived, they found Roberto Marquez lying on the floor of the living room, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Marquez was dependent on oxygen and the oxygen cannula had evidence of smoke and soot.
The investigation revealed that it appeared a small fire had started in the bedroom next to where Marquez night have been sleeping and that a lit cigarette ignited the fire.
Police said the death appears at this time to be a tragic accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.