GREENWICH, CT (WFSB)—A man was found dead on a trail in Mianus River Park Saturday.
Hikers found the man on the Greenwich side of the park, according to Greenwich Police. His identification has not yet been released.
An initial investigation determined there is no threat to the public. Police are still investigating.
The cause of death is still unknown and will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
The man is said to have been in his sixties.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
