MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 31-year-old man was found dead in a Milford Police holding facility on Sunday morning, according to a press release.
The man was picked up for an outstanding arrest warrant during a traffic stop Saturday, Police said.
While the man was processed, he showed signs of medical distress and was taken to the Milford emergency room.
He was placed under the observation of staff for several hours and after an examination, he was released at 11 p.m.
According to the press release, he returned to a Police holding facility and was closely monitored.
Around 5 a.m. the man was found unresponsive and officers took steps to resuscitate the man.
Paramedics were called and they also tried to bring the man back to life.
He was brought to Milford emergency room and was later pronounced dead by staff.
Central District Major Crimes Squad were called to investigate the untimely death.
