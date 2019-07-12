WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a hotel in West Haven on Thursday.
According to West Haven police, 49-year-old Edward Waters Jr. was discovered to be unresponsive shortly after 12 p.m.
They responded to the Super 8 Hotel on Kimberly Avenue.
West Haven Fire Department paramedics pronounced Edward Waters dead when they arrived.
Police said the death is being investigated.
However, they said no further details are anticipated to be released in the near future.
