BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after shooting his ex-girlfriend then himself in Bridgeport.
Police responded to shots fired on Gilman Street just after 8:30 p.m.
Officers did not initially locate a victim, but soon after, a 21-year-old female drove to police headquarters and said she had been shot by her ex-boyfriend.
The ex-boyfriend was identified as Jovan Boyd.
The victim told police she was sitting in her car with another adult female and a 3-year-old child.
The second woman and the child were not injured during the shooting.
Police said the victim was treated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the left arm. She is listed in stable condition.
Officers found Boyd on Pacific Street where he engaged officers in a foot pursuit. He was able to get inside a home where he refused to come out.
Boyd indicated he was armed and would not surrender. A negotiator made contact with Boyd, but he continued to refuse to surrender.
At 6:15 a.m. on Monday, police used specialized equipment and Boyd was located deceased in the basement from an apparent gunshot wound.
Emergency crews remain on the scene to process the crime scene.
No additional details were provided.
