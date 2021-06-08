An investigation is underway in the town of Woodbridge after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Woodbridge police said a jogger reported finding a body around 6 a.m. Tuesday on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields.

According to police, the man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

He has not yet been identified.

A man was found dead on the property of the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields

Connecticut State Police said its Major Crimes detectives are involved in the investigation.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community, and the park has reopened to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.

