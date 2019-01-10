EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police identified the man found dead in East Hartford on the shoulder of a highway exit ramp.
Police said 23-year-old, Vernon resident Jermaine Williams was found on the westbound Route 2 off ramp for exit 4 on Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, paramedics found Williams' body lying in the road, partially in the travel lane.
A Department of Transportation worker spotted the body in the right shoulder at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Troopers determined the cause of Williams' death was a homicide.
On Thursday, the medical examiner said his cause of death is gunshot wounds to torso and head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.
