A murder investigation is underway after a body was found on Route 2 in East Hartford.

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police identified the man found dead in East Hartford on the shoulder of a highway exit ramp.

Police said 23-year-old, Vernon resident Jermaine Williams was found on the westbound Route 2 off ramp for exit 4 on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, paramedics found Williams' body lying in the road, partially in the travel lane.

A Department of Transportation worker spotted the body in the right shoulder at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Troopers determined the cause of Williams' death was a homicide.

On Thursday, the medical examiner said his cause of death is gunshot wounds to torso and head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

