WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating the death of a man on Friday night.
Police responded to the area of South Elm Street near the parking garage at St. Mary’s Hospital around 7:15 p.m.
Waterbury police said a man either fell or jumped from the parking garage and was found dead on the scene.
The circumstances are still being investigated at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
