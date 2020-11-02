HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was found dead under a highway in Hartford on Monday night.
Police said that officers routinely patrol under highways and bridges looking to offer services and shelter to those who need it.
During a routine patrol, officers found a man between the ages of 40 and 50 under the highway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man was located under I-84 behind 450 Church Street.
Police said there was no identifying information located on the man or in the area.
The death does not appear suspicious at this time, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
