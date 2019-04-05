NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police said a man who broke into town hall was found hiding in a metal storage cabinet.
Police said they were called to the town hall around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a burglar alarm.
While officers worked to clear the building they discovered 23-year-old Romaine Patterson hiding in a cabinet.
Patterson was taken into custody and charged with burglary and held on a $5,000 bond.
Police did not say what Patterson may have been looking for.
