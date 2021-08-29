WINDSOR LOCKS, Ct. (WFSB) - On Sunday, August 29, around 7:35 p.m., State Police learned of an unresponsive male on the I-91 Northbound Exit 42 off ramp.
Troopers found an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds on the Exit 42 off ramp.
The Central District Major Crime Unit was requested and is responding to the scene.
The Exit 42 off ramp is closed at this time.
