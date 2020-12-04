NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A shooting investigation closed an Interstate 95 off ramp and nearby streets in New Haven on Friday morning.
According to police, a 28-year-old man was found around 3:30 a.m. to be unresponsive in the driver's seat of an SUV on Sargent Drive.
They said he had been shot in the head in front of a gas station at 200 Sargent Drive.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last check, he was in critical but stable condition.
Police said their investigation closed the exit 46 ramp on the southbound side of I-95.
Evidence of gunfire was found in the roadway.
The streets have since reopened.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
