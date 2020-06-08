NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man found shot in a vehicle in New Haven Sunday night later died at the hospital, police said.
The victim was only identified as a 29-year-old man.
Officers said they responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 1300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue around 10:10 p.m.
When they arrived, they said they found a large gather of people in a parking lot, along with the victim in the vehicle.
The victim was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
