SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after police in South Windsor said they found him asleep in a van stolen from the University of Connecticut.
Josue Pinto, 39, of New Britain, was arrested on Monday after a construction manager found the van at a site on Hemlock Avenue in South Windsor.
The manager reported that a man was sleeping in a blue Dodge caravan with a "UConn" logo on it.
Officers arrived on the scene and identified the suspect as Pinto.
Pinto admitted to police that he entered an office on UConn's Storrs campus, took keys and fled in the van.
Police confirmed that the van was reported stolen and that UConn police were actively investigating the incident.
Pinto was charged with second-degree larceny and held on a $5,000 surety bond.
He was given a court date of Tuesday in Rockville.
