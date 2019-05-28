WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A woman in Wethersfield was found to have been living with nearly two dozen dogs and a bird in a van.
Wethersfield police said they stopped a Ford Transit Van for a motor vehicle violation on Monday around 9:30 a.m.
During the stop, police found 58-year-old Suzanne Muzaffer Eser.
Officers said she had been living in the vehicle for several months.
Several small dogs were spotted in the front passenger seat area.
Officers were able to gain access to the rest of the vehicle, where they found 22 dogs and a macaw inside.
The van was said to be covered in garbage and animal waste.
The dogs and the bird were removed with the help of officers from Rocky Hill and Newington.
Police said all of the animals were transported to nearby shelters for further evaluation.
No other details were released.
