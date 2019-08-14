WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after he was found with brass knuckles at Bradley International Airport.
On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., Matthew Smith attempted to pass through the screening area with the brass knuckles.
The brass knuckles are considered to be a dangerous weapon.
Smith was placed into custody and charged with circumventing airport security and carrying a dangerous weapon.
He was given a $500 bond and will appear in court later this month.
