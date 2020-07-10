PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A Plainville man is facing charges after being found with hundreds of images of child pornography.
Police have arrested 32-year-old Michael Gorske and charged him with first-degree child pornography.
The arrest is the result of an investigation that began back in December when his email address was allegedly flagged for sharing images of nude, female children.
Officers seized several electronic devices that belong to Gorske as part of the investigation.
Police also said Gorske told them he was enrolled at a local community college and was pursuing a degree in early childhood education. He also volunteered at a children's museum in Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.