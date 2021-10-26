EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway in East Hartford where a man was found in the road with injuries.
The man was found on Burnham Street in the area of Delores Drive.
Police said the man may have been struck by a passing short bus, but they have not yet confirmed that.
The bus driver does not recall hitting anything, and there were no students or passengers on board at the time.
A passerby had called police after seeing the man on the ground.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Burnham Street will be closed for most of the morning.
An investigation is ongoing.
