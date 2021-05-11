VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Vernon police responded to the report of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened on Terrace Drive around 4:15 p.m., police said.
Police are giving an update, streaming on the Ch. 3 app:
A man was found at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Rockville General Hospital for treatment. A LIFE STAR helicopter was then called to transport him to a Hartford area hospital.
Police said they are searching for several suspects.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-872-9126.
