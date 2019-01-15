HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the back of the neck in Hartford on Monday night.
According to police, patrol officers were flagged down by the 38-year-old victim just before 9 p.m. in the area of Garden Street and Albany Avenue.
The victim told officers that he was in the area of 313 Garden St. waiting for a friend when he was forced from his vehicle at gunpoint.
He was escorted to the rear of a multi-family home when a struggle happened.
The struggle resulted in the victim suffering a gunshot wound, police said.
However, the wound only amounted to a graze on the back of the victim's neck.
Both the victim and the suspect fled in different directions.
Police said they were unable to find evidence of a shooting.
The victim has since been released from medical care.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4179.
