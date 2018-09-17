SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested on a drug charge after police received a report that said he was under the influence at a fast food restaurant with a child.
Wallace Hart, 29, of Manchester, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and risk of injury to a minor.
Hart was at the McDonald's restaurant on Queen Street in Southington on Sunday.
Police said they received a report that a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was there with a 6-year-old child.
The report said Hart left the child at a table unattended while he went and sat in his vehicle.
Police said they found out that he was in possession of both heroin and cocaine.
A family member of the child was contacted and responded to take the custody of the child.
Police said the child's identity and the details of the relationship with the suspect were withheld to protect the child's identity.
