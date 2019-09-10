EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One man is being hailed a hero after a domestic dispute led to an officer involved shooting in East Hartford last week.
Police said a woman could be heard gasping for air on a 911 call during the incident.
If it weren’t for the bravery and quick actions of Tim MacFarlane, there would have been two people who died Thursday during the domestic violence incident on Skyline Drive.
“It’s just a matter of 'I’m not going to sit here and do nothing. Obviously, so I have to go check it out,'" MacFarlane said.
MacFarlane was prompted by the panic of a young neighbor that burst into his house, pleading for help.
MacFarlane, who spent his career in the Air Force and now the National Guard, assessed the situation and entered the home of John Carras before police arrived.
During his brief confrontation with Carras, an East Hartford officer entered the house and tried to gain control.
“He didn’t even look at me. He kept his eyes on [Carras] and pointed to me and told me to go around and check on her. So, I went in. It was clear to me she wasn’t breathing, so I just started CPR,” MacFarlane said.
The police and Carras got into a physical altercation on the outside deck while just a few feet away in the kitchen, MacFarlane continued CPR.
“I wanted to get her breathing. I didn’t want to stop. I’m not sure if it was before or after the gun shots that there was like this gurgle kind of sound and this labored breathing, but at least air was getting in and getting out,” MacFarlane said.
MacFarlane said the victim has visited him and they shared a very emotional moment.
He said he thinks about that night many times throughout the day and he’s glad the tragedy wasn’t worse.
