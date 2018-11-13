NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who was supposed to come to CT, but never arrived.
According to state police, 76-year-old Robert Wetherbee was last seen on Thursday in Maine.
Wetherbee was leaving his home in Maine on Thursday to come to North Windham, but never arrived.
He is described as a white male with blue eyes, 6’1” tall, and 180 pounds.
Wetherbee may be operating a 2012 For F-150 blue pickup truck with Maine registration 6924TD.
Anyone who may know Wetherbee’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 860-465-5400.
