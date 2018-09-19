NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a body was found on train tracks in Norwich.
They said the body was found in an area behind a business on Forest Street on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the man identified as 29-yer-old Jeffrey Kulos, of Norwich, appeared to have been hit by a train on Tuesday evening.
No foul play is suspected.
Police said an autopsy will be performed on Thursday morning to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Norwich Police.
